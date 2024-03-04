Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleen Nolan has revealed she has been diagnosed with a dangerous health condition after struggling to breathe.

The Loose Women star has been diagnosed with prediabetes after having blood tests following a chest infection.

Last week she said she had a 'near-death experience' when she was left unable to breathe in a hotel. She said she has given up smoking in a bid to improve her health and is also changing her diet in a bid to avoid developing Type 2 diabetes.

Speaking to the Mirror, the 58-year-old said: "I was one-and-a-half marks off being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. It was a shock but, looking back, I hadn’t been feeling myself for some time.

She said that the diagnosis made her determined to be fit for her UK tour Naked which kicked off last month.

She has also cut out carbs after lunch and is increasing exercise.

She added: "It’s been a wake-up call to say, ‘OK, fatty, you’ve had enough snacks, step away from the fridge!’

"My new diet is a work in progress and I’m still getting used to reading labels to check sugar content."

What is prediabetes? Prediabetes means you have a higher than normal blood sugar level. It's not high enough to be considered type 2 diabetes yet. But without lifestyle changes, adults and children with prediabetes are at high risk to develop type 2 diabetes - a condition that causes too much sugar in your blood. It can cause serious health problems if not treated.

However, with lifestyle changes such as healthier eating habits, regular exercise, and weight loss, it's possible to prevent or delay the progression to type 2 diabetes.