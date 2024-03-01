From Preston being home to the first KFC in the UK, to Blackburn being the first town in the UK to take on mass fingerprinting – even Hollywood royalty Samuel L Jackson got in on the act.
We have rounded up 25 things you may not know were Lancashire born. Take a look.
2. Burton's Biscuits
Burton's Biscuit Company which makes favourites such as Jammie Dodgers, Maryland Cookies and Wagon Wheels is recognised in the UK as the second-biggest supplier of biscuits. It all started in 1829 with George Burton, the boy who grew up to bake biscuits. The team of biscuit experts have a passion for baking great biscuits, and you’ll find 2,018 of them working hard in our bakeries in Edinburgh, Blackpool, Llantarnam, Dorset and Livingston. Photo: Burton's Biscuit Co
3. Chorley Cakes
Despite their name, Chorley Cakes are not actually made in Chorley, but rather baked in Burnley. They are essentially individual hand pies filled with plump and juicy currants plus a little sugar, traditionally associated with the town of Chorley. Photo: UGC
4. Goosnargh Gin
Multi-award winning Goosnargh Gin is lovingly crafted by Richard and Rachel Trenchard and is based at the foot of Beacon Fell, on the edge of the Forest of Bowland in the parish of Goosnargh, Lancashire. Their gins are distilled in small batches by hand, using a traditional copper alembic still. Photo: UGC