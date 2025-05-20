A man who denies killing a Blackpool hotel owner is "a liar and a murderer", a trial was told.

Defendant Adam Saunders, 51, has told Preston Crown Court that Kevin Price was "like a father" to him.

Mr Price, 59, was found naked in a pool of blood after being stabbed 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, in November 2024.

Kevin Price, 59, was found naked in a pool of blood after being stabbed 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, in November 2024. | Blackpool Police

Saunders, of no fixed address, is on trial for murder at Preston Crown Court.

Saunders has admitted stealing from Mr Price - who he says lent him money in exchange for sexual favours - but denies murdering him.

In his closing submissions, prosecuting barrister David Maclachlan KC said Saunders was a "liar and a murderer".

He urged the jury to use their common sense and see through Saunders' account of what happened.

He was the only other person in the former hotel at the time Mr Price is believed to have died, and he returned several times to "loot" the premises of property, knowing full well that Mr Price was dead in a locked bedroom.

Mr Maclachlan said Saunders would only admit he stole property from long-time friend Mr Price, but nothing more.

He told the jury: "Saunders is a murderer and he is not prepared to own it. He must think you were all born yesterday.

"Fortunately you were not and you bring your own common sense."

Iain Simkin KC, defending, said the evidence against Saunders was circumstantial.

He said Saunders was a thief and a drug user who had had a long-term relationship with Mr Price, but that did not make him a killer.

He said Mr Price knew that Saunders injected heroin, so he was an "extreme risk taker" getting involved in some kind of sexual relationship. Maybe Mr Price had other relationships in addition to Saunders.

Mr Simkin pointed out that no murder weapon had been recovered, and although there was some forensic evidence linking Saunders and Mr Price, it was insufficient.

He said the killer - who stabbed Mr Price ferociously in the neck - would have been drenched in blood.

Even if the killer had been naked and got dressed, or showered, there would still have been major traces on Saunders' clothes or in the bathroom, but nothing substantial had been found.

The trial continues.