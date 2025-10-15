Clitheroe Castle could soon be seen in a whole new light - here's what's planned

One of Lancashire’s most prominent landmarks could soon be seen in a different light - literally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been tabled to install 12 coloured LED lights in the perimeter of Clitheroe Castle’s keep curtain wall.

According to applicant, Ribble Valley Borough Council, the aim is to: “Enhance the visual impact of the keep and keep curtain walling as a feature during the nightime hours. The LED lighting also has the ability to shine different colours, like for example red, white and blue. This for example could be used during coronation celebrations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say the proposed lighting has been designed to have a minimal impact on the surrounding area and also reduce the amount of vandalism and the number and method of fixings. A report states: “Aside from the intended visual impact during the nighƫme hours the visual impact will be low as the cables and brackets have been designed to blend in with the existing fencing around the keep wall.

“Environmentally the impact will also be low as the light fiƫngs are low consumption LED’s. As the light fittings are LED’s the financial impact will also be minimal as consumption from LED lighting is low.”

A decision will be made by the council’s own planning department in coming weeks.

Clitheroe Castle Bonfire + Fireworks 2025. Saturday, November 1, 5pm - 8-30pm at Clitheroe Castle Field. Organised by Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary, Clitheroe Round Table and Clitheroe Lions. All proceeds go to local groups/charities. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Clitheroe Castle

A roofless three-story-high castle keep is all that remains of Clitheroe Castle, a Grade I-listed structure. Built in 1186 by Robert de Lacy, the Norman keep of the castle is reputed to be the second smallest in England. It has been suggested that a wooden structure may have preceded the stone foundation as this was an important strategic location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The keep stands on a prominent outcrop of rock which provides a natural motte. The cramped stone building is enclosed within a curtain wall, only part of which remains. After the death of Henry de Lacy in 1311, the castle passed to the Earldom of Lancaster, and then became the property of the Duchy of Lancaster. The castle was used during the Wars of the Roses, when Edward IV arranged a budget for its repair. However, it seems to have soon been in a state of disrepair. Still standing almost three storeys high but now roofless, the keep was damaged by Parliamentary forces during the English Civil War. The castle was privately owned until 1920 when it was sold to the local council to establish a memorial to the First World War. Within the castle grounds is a museum, located in the eighteenth-century Castle House.