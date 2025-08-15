A semi in the heart of a Lancashire village could soon be transformed into a new health clinic, if plans are given the green light.

The proposal, by SE Healthcare Solutions UK Ltd, is to change the use of 306 The Green, Eccleston, from a domestic dwelling to a use class E (provision of medical or health services clinic).

A planning statement sent to Chorley Borough Council said the clinic will provide “a range of medical services which include private dermatology services, medical grade skin therapies, a weight management clinic and holistic wellbeing treatments.”

Led by experienced and qualified healthcare professionals, these would include:

- Digital skin analysis, regenerative therapies, injectable treatments, medical grade chemical peels, LED phototherapy, lazer treatment, cryotherapy.

- Weight loss and management offering medically supervised weight management programmes, nutritional support, lifestyle coaching, peri and post menopausal education and therapies, and stress-relief therapies and treatments.

The statement adds: “This proposal will address the increasing demand for high-quality and accessible healthcare services at a community level in particular for skin health and dermatological conditions, obesity, improving health and lifestyle, women's health and wellbeing which can be difficult to access via NHS services and therefore provides local access to private care, potentially relieving pressure on nearby NHS services.”

It is propsed that the services will be delivered by appointment only, ensuring minimal impact on traffic and noise, and the development involves no external alterations to the building. Disabled patients will be able to access the clinic via the rear of the building and side entrance to the clinic.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Chorley Borough Council planning chiefs.