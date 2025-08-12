All the planning applications submitted in Chorley last week inc multiple new homes

Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Chorley Borough Council last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 26 planning applications were submitted across Chorley between Monday, August 4 and Friday, August 8.

The deadline for a decision on the following will generally be eight weeks on from their validation date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application 25/00728/DIS

Location: Four Acres Ulnes Walton Lane, Ulnes Walton, Leyland PR26 8LT

Validation date: Monday, August 4

Proposal: Application to discharge conditions 6 (biodiversity enhancement measures) and 7 (materials, boundary treatments, levels and landscaping details) of planning permission ref. 24/00165/FUL (Removal of a temporary agricultural workers static caravan and replace with permanent agricultural workers dwelling)

Application 25/00725/REM

A planning application has been submitted for the housing estate being built on the site of the former Hunters Lodge Motel | Google Maps

Location: Hunters Lodge Motel, Preston Road, Charnock Richard, Chorley PR7 5LH

Validation date: Monday, August 4

Proposal: Section 73 application to vary condition 3 (approved plans) of reserved matters consent ref. 22/00918/REM (Reserved matters application detailing access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale pursuant to outline planning permission ref: 21/01116/OUT (Outline application with all matters reserved for demolition of buildings and residential development for up to nine detached dwellings)) to change the approved arrangement of garages

Application 25/00726/CLPUD

Location: 12 Chorley Hall Road Chorley PR7 1RJ

Validation date: Monday, August 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey rear extension

Application 25/00727/FULHH

Location: 1A Windsor Drive, Brinscall, Chorley PR6 8PX

Validation date: Monday, August 4

Proposal: Erection of a 1.8m high boundary fence (retrospective)

Application 25/00704/CLPUD

An application has gone in to turn a garage at Barkers Farm into a living room and games area | Google Maps

Location: Barkers Farm, Preston Road, Charnock Richard, Chorley PR7 5LE

Validation date: Monday, August 4

Proposal: Application for a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed conversion of the existing garage in order to facilitate provision of habitable accommodation

Application 25/00699/TPO

Location: Land to rear of Firbank, Euxton

Validation date: Monday, August 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Application for works to protected trees - Chorley Rural District Council; TPO 1 (Euxton) 1971 - no individual tree numbers contained within the first schedule to the tree preservation order. Numbering system - surveyors own. T1993 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T1994 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T1999 ??? Reduce to a monolith. T2000 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2001 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2002 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2003 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2004 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2005 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2006 ??? Reduce to a monolith. T2007 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2008 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T1995 ??? Remove hazard beam All tree works are being carried out for health and safety reasons. A footpath follows the brook through the woodland and tree works required to remove potential hazards to the general public / users of the woodland.

Application 25/00734/FULHH

Location: 15 Out Lane, Croston, Leyland PR26 9HJ

Validation date: Wednesday, August 6

Proposal: Single storey side / rear extension

Application 25/00731/NOT

A 10 metre tall light pole has been proposed for the above location | Google Maps

Location: Outside 1 Chapel Street, Adlington

Validation date: Wednesday, August 6

Proposal: Notice of intention to install 1no. 10m light pole for the provision of fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus

Application 25/00732/FULHH

Location: 11 Russell Square West Chorley PR6 0AR

Validation date: Wednesday, August 6

Proposal: Single storey rear extension (following demolition of existing conservatory)

Application 25/00723/PIP

A proposal to build three homes behind and to the side of The Top lock have been submitted. | Google Maps

Location: Land to the south and east of The Top Lock PH, Copthurst Lane, Whittle-le-Woods PR6 8LP

Validation date: Wednesday, August 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Permission in principle application for the erection of up to 3no. dwellings

Application 25/00716/AGR

Location: Thompsons Farm, Tannersmith Lane, Mawdesley, Ormskirk L40 2RA

Validation date: Wednesday, August 6

Proposal: Agricultural determination for the erection of a building for silage, grain and machinery storage

Application 25/00714/PIP

Location: 30 Acres Gouldings Farm Hall Lane Mawdesley Chorley L40 2QY

Validation date: Thursday, August 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Permission in principle application for the erection of up to three dwellings, following the demolition of existing buildings

Read More Vacant Lancashire clothes shop earmarked for a new café

Application 25/00737/CLPUD

Location: Sunnydale at 7 Bannister Green, Heskin, Chorley PR7 5PL

Validation date: Thursday, August 7

Proposal:Application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey side extension (garage)

Application 25/00729/TCON

Location: Amari Haven at 113 Preston Road, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7PJ

Validation date: Thursday, August 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Application for works to a protected tree - Chorley BC TPO 9 (Whittle-le-Woods) 1987; T1 Oak. To fell due to proximity to house and garage.

Application

A proposal to build new homes on Jack Green Farm has been submitted | Google Maps

Location: Jack Green Farm, Oram Road, Brindle, Chorley PR6 8NT

Validation date: Friday, August 8

Proposal: Permission in principle application for the erection of up to 3no. dwellings

Application

Location: 18 Bagganley Lane, Chorley PR6 0EA

Validation date: Friday, August 8

Proposal: Dormer extensions to front and rear elevations

You can also see our most recent roundup of the latest Preston planning applications here.