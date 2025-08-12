All the planning applications submitted in Chorley last week inc multiple new homes
In total, 26 planning applications were submitted across Chorley between Monday, August 4 and Friday, August 8.
The deadline for a decision on the following will generally be eight weeks on from their validation date.
Application 25/00728/DIS
Location: Four Acres Ulnes Walton Lane, Ulnes Walton, Leyland PR26 8LT
Validation date: Monday, August 4
Proposal: Application to discharge conditions 6 (biodiversity enhancement measures) and 7 (materials, boundary treatments, levels and landscaping details) of planning permission ref. 24/00165/FUL (Removal of a temporary agricultural workers static caravan and replace with permanent agricultural workers dwelling)
Application 25/00725/REM
Location: Hunters Lodge Motel, Preston Road, Charnock Richard, Chorley PR7 5LH
Validation date: Monday, August 4
Proposal: Section 73 application to vary condition 3 (approved plans) of reserved matters consent ref. 22/00918/REM (Reserved matters application detailing access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale pursuant to outline planning permission ref: 21/01116/OUT (Outline application with all matters reserved for demolition of buildings and residential development for up to nine detached dwellings)) to change the approved arrangement of garages
Application 25/00726/CLPUD
Location: 12 Chorley Hall Road Chorley PR7 1RJ
Validation date: Monday, August 4
Proposal: Application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey rear extension
Application 25/00727/FULHH
Location: 1A Windsor Drive, Brinscall, Chorley PR6 8PX
Validation date: Monday, August 4
Proposal: Erection of a 1.8m high boundary fence (retrospective)
Application 25/00704/CLPUD
Location: Barkers Farm, Preston Road, Charnock Richard, Chorley PR7 5LE
Validation date: Monday, August 4
Proposal: Application for a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed conversion of the existing garage in order to facilitate provision of habitable accommodation
Application 25/00699/TPO
Location: Land to rear of Firbank, Euxton
Validation date: Monday, August 4
Proposal: Application for works to protected trees - Chorley Rural District Council; TPO 1 (Euxton) 1971 - no individual tree numbers contained within the first schedule to the tree preservation order. Numbering system - surveyors own. T1993 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T1994 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T1999 ??? Reduce to a monolith. T2000 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2001 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2002 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2003 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2004 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2005 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2006 ??? Reduce to a monolith. T2007 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T2008 ??? Fell and remove arisings. T1995 ??? Remove hazard beam All tree works are being carried out for health and safety reasons. A footpath follows the brook through the woodland and tree works required to remove potential hazards to the general public / users of the woodland.
Application 25/00734/FULHH
Location: 15 Out Lane, Croston, Leyland PR26 9HJ
Validation date: Wednesday, August 6
Proposal: Single storey side / rear extension
Application 25/00731/NOT
Location: Outside 1 Chapel Street, Adlington
Validation date: Wednesday, August 6
Proposal: Notice of intention to install 1no. 10m light pole for the provision of fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus
Application 25/00732/FULHH
Location: 11 Russell Square West Chorley PR6 0AR
Validation date: Wednesday, August 6
Proposal: Single storey rear extension (following demolition of existing conservatory)
Application 25/00723/PIP
Location: Land to the south and east of The Top Lock PH, Copthurst Lane, Whittle-le-Woods PR6 8LP
Validation date: Wednesday, August 6
Proposal: Permission in principle application for the erection of up to 3no. dwellings
Application 25/00716/AGR
Location: Thompsons Farm, Tannersmith Lane, Mawdesley, Ormskirk L40 2RA
Validation date: Wednesday, August 6
Proposal: Agricultural determination for the erection of a building for silage, grain and machinery storage
Application 25/00714/PIP
Location: 30 Acres Gouldings Farm Hall Lane Mawdesley Chorley L40 2QY
Validation date: Thursday, August 7
Proposal: Permission in principle application for the erection of up to three dwellings, following the demolition of existing buildings
Application 25/00737/CLPUD
Location: Sunnydale at 7 Bannister Green, Heskin, Chorley PR7 5PL
Validation date: Thursday, August 7
Proposal:Application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey side extension (garage)
Application 25/00729/TCON
Location: Amari Haven at 113 Preston Road, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7PJ
Validation date: Thursday, August 7
Proposal: Application for works to a protected tree - Chorley BC TPO 9 (Whittle-le-Woods) 1987; T1 Oak. To fell due to proximity to house and garage.
Application
Location: Jack Green Farm, Oram Road, Brindle, Chorley PR6 8NT
Validation date: Friday, August 8
Proposal: Permission in principle application for the erection of up to 3no. dwellings
Application
Location: 18 Bagganley Lane, Chorley PR6 0EA
Validation date: Friday, August 8
Proposal: Dormer extensions to front and rear elevations
You can also see our most recent roundup of the latest Preston planning applications here.