The building, at Clayton Business Park was evacuated, and nearby roads were closed as emergency services dealt with the threat – which turned out to be a false alarm.

Burnley Road was closed between Dunkenhalgh Way and the Hare and Hounds Pub, while police investigated late this morning (April 25, 2023).

At the height of the incident several police vehicles and the bomb squad were on scene, and traffic was being diverted.

Police close to the Dunkenhalgh Hotel (Image: Marie Joanne Ashton)

All roads have now been cleared.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 11.17am today to a report of a bomb threat at a building on Clayton Business Park, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington.