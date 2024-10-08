Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leaders at one of Preston’s most active and well-attended churches have made a bid for security fencing after being “plagued” with anti-social behaviour problems.

A report submitted to Preston Council states that since City Church Preston took over their premises in Lancaster Road North in 2018, the church has been beset by instances of anti-social behaviour on the site, “including but not limited to drug use, loitering, and hiding of weapons on the site” which “increased in frequency and seriousness after the pandemic.”

The problems have culminated in a request to Lancashire Police for assistance. The Designing Out Crime Officer (DOCO) visited site - formerly St Thomas’ Church - in April 2023 and provided a report on potential actions to improve the situation.

This included a recommendation to attach a fence to the top of a dwarf wall facing St Thomas’ Place on the western boundary, which would cost around £3,000. The report states: “Within the current constraints on the charity’s funding, including needing to replace the main boiler for the site, this is not feasible. The security contractor advised that installing 2.4m high fencing inside the line of the dwarf wall would provide sufficient deterrent.”

Plans for this 2.4m mesh fence have been submitted alongside a Heritage Impact Assessment as the building dates back to 1839 and is Grade II listed.

Drugs paraphernalia and weapons

Separately, and in line with the DOCO’s advice, the church has invested in CCTV, covering the problem area. Leaders say: “This has had a positive impact, but has not eradicated the problem. The leaders of the church undertake regular sweeps of the area to ensure that it is safe and clutter-free. In the past, we have found drugs paraphernalia, including hazardous material, on this part of the site and weapons hidden on this and other parts of the site.”

Cost

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office has agreed to cover the installation costs of the fencing, but the remainding cost will be sourced by the church.