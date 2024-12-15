All aboard the Christmas train at Winter Wonderland.

Land Train Hire Nationwide are bringing their Christmas train to Chorley for a special weekend this month.

Land Train Hire Nationwide is bringing its Christmas train to Winter Wonderland in Chorley. | Paul Heyes

The train will run from outside Winter Wonderland (opposite the Town Hall) to the Astley Coach House on the following dates from 10am to 4pm each day.

Saturday, December 14 - Sunday, December 15.

Saturday, December 21 - Sunday, December 22.

Weather permitting, the train will also run on Friday, December 20, and Monday, December 23.

Pay on the day prices are: adults - £5 return, children (up to 12) - £4 return, under 2s (on a lap) - free.

Please note that if you have tickets for Santa's Grotto at Astley Hall, the land train is not included in the price.