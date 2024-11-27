Christmas at Hoghton Tower - these are the events you can look forward to
From charming markets to immersive tours, Hoghton Tower is your perfect destination to make unforgettable Christmas memories.
Take a look at the list of fun-filled events for you and your family to be part of.
Christmas Gift Market
Kick off the festive season with the Christmas Gift Market, taking place on Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1.
Visitors can explore a curated collection of handcrafted gifts and seasonal treats, all set within the stunning grounds of Hoghton Tower.
Whether you’re seeking unique presents or indulging in festive goodies, this market offers a heartwarming shopping experience steeped in holiday cheer.
Christmas Through the Ages Tour
Travel through time with the “Christmas Through the Ages” guided tour, running throughout November and December.
This captivating experience delves into the rich history of Christmas traditions at Hoghton Tower, tracing their evolution across centuries.
Step into a bygone era and embrace the festive spirit like never before.
A Magical Meeting with Father Christmas
For a truly magical family moment, bring your little ones to meet Father Christmas at Hoghton Tower.
This special encounter promises festive fun and cherished memories, complete with a delightful gift for every child.
Christmas Farmers Market
On Sunday, December 15, Hoghton Tower will host its Christmas Farmers Market with a celebration of local produce and seasonal delights.
Stroll through stalls brimming with fresh goods and artisanal treats while soaking up the festive ambiance.
With something for everyone, it’s an event to share with family and friends!
Set 650 feet above sea level, Hoghton Tower is a spectacular Grade I listed building steeped in history and commanding breathtaking views. As the oldest surviving family estate in Lancashire, it continues to captivate visitors with its blend of heritage and mystery.
