This festive season is upon us and Hoghton Tower invites you to celebrate the holidays in style with an enchanting lineup of events and experiences sure to delight visitors of all ages.

From charming markets to immersive tours, Hoghton Tower is your perfect destination to make unforgettable Christmas memories.

Take a look at the list of fun-filled events for you and your family to be part of.

Hoghton Tower has many special events planned in the run up to Christmas. | Canva/UGC

Christmas Gift Market

Kick off the festive season with the Christmas Gift Market, taking place on Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1.

Visitors can explore a curated collection of handcrafted gifts and seasonal treats, all set within the stunning grounds of Hoghton Tower.

Whether you’re seeking unique presents or indulging in festive goodies, this market offers a heartwarming shopping experience steeped in holiday cheer.

Christmas Through the Ages Tour

Travel through time with the “Christmas Through the Ages” guided tour, running throughout November and December.

This captivating experience delves into the rich history of Christmas traditions at Hoghton Tower, tracing their evolution across centuries.

Step into a bygone era and embrace the festive spirit like never before.

Fancy meeting Santa at Hoghton Tower? | UGC

A Magical Meeting with Father Christmas

For a truly magical family moment, bring your little ones to meet Father Christmas at Hoghton Tower.

This special encounter promises festive fun and cherished memories, complete with a delightful gift for every child.

Christmas Farmers Market

On Sunday, December 15, Hoghton Tower will host its Christmas Farmers Market with a celebration of local produce and seasonal delights.

Stroll through stalls brimming with fresh goods and artisanal treats while soaking up the festive ambiance.

With something for everyone, it’s an event to share with family and friends!

Set 650 feet above sea level, Hoghton Tower is a spectacular Grade I listed building steeped in history and commanding breathtaking views. As the oldest surviving family estate in Lancashire, it continues to captivate visitors with its blend of heritage and mystery.