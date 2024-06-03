Rare cars from Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Aston Martin went on display at the sixth annual Supercar Showtime event on Sunday at Hoghton Tower.
The event, which brings together car enthusiasts from across the North West, also included lots of family entertainment and an auction.
The event is organised by husband and wife team Nick and Karen Isherwood who live in Chorley with their two children.
Profits from the event will go to Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.
