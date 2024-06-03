14 pictures as supercars including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Aston Martin go on display at Hoghton Tower

By Emma Downey
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 11:10 BST
More than 200 supercars went on show over the weekend as Lancashire played host to Supercar Showtime.

Rare cars from Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Aston Martin went on display at the sixth annual Supercar Showtime event on Sunday at Hoghton Tower.

The event, which brings together car enthusiasts from across the North West, also included lots of family entertainment and an auction.

The event is organised by husband and wife team Nick and Karen Isherwood who live in Chorley with their two children.

Profits from the event will go to Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

More than 150 supercars went on show over the weekend as Lancashire played host to Supercar Showtime at Hoghton Tower.

1. Supercar Showtime at Hoghton Tower

More than 150 supercars went on show over the weekend as Lancashire played host to Supercar Showtime at Hoghton Tower.

Car enthusiasts view over 200 cars at the Supercar Showtime event, raising funds for Derian House Children's Hospice charity at Hoghton Tower in Preston.

2. Supercar Showtime at Hoghton Tower

Car enthusiasts view over 200 cars at the Supercar Showtime event, raising funds for Derian House Children's Hospice charity at Hoghton Tower in Preston.

The event was held on Sunday at Hoghton Tower in Preston.

3. Supercar Showtime at Hoghton Tower

The event was held on Sunday at Hoghton Tower in Preston.

This little one has great taste in cars!

4. Supercar Showtime at Hoghton Tower

This little one has great taste in cars!

