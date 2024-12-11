The Christmas holidays are a time when many services tend to wind down, and bin collection is no different.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Changes to household bin collections over the festive period begin next week - so double check your dates.

Don't forget to check your bin collection dates over the festive period. | UGC

Here are the changes to bin collection dates and service provision over the festive period.

Preston Council bin collections changes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternate week collections will continue over the Christmas period with most collections being unaffected.

Your bin collection may be affected if it is on the following dates:

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day).

Thursday, December (Boxing Day) 2024.

Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) 2025.

To view possible collection changes please use our find your bin collection day search tool on the council’s website.

If your property is affected by the Christmas period, your bin will be stickered to notify you of any collection changes.

Recycling your Christmas tree

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a real Christmas tree no higher than 6ft, Preston Council can recycle it for you.

To find out how to recycle your tree as a non garden waste subscriber click HERE.

Garden waste collections will stop on Fridayl and will start again on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Preston house dazzles the crowds with showstopping Christmas lights display

Don't forget to put the bins out! | UGC

Chorley Council bin collection changes:

The council is advising Chorley residents to check using their online tool.

South Ribble bin collection changes:

Bin collections in South Ribble are different over Christmas and New Year, with no collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year's Day.

Alternative collection days can be found on the South Ribble Borough Council website.