Christmas and New Year bin collection times in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble and when to put them out
Changes to household bin collections over the festive period begin next week - so double check your dates.
Here are the changes to bin collection dates and service provision over the festive period.
Preston Council bin collections changes:
Alternate week collections will continue over the Christmas period with most collections being unaffected.
Your bin collection may be affected if it is on the following dates:
- Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day).
- Thursday, December (Boxing Day) 2024.
- Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) 2025.
To view possible collection changes please use our find your bin collection day search tool on the council’s website.
If your property is affected by the Christmas period, your bin will be stickered to notify you of any collection changes.
Recycling your Christmas tree
If you have a real Christmas tree no higher than 6ft, Preston Council can recycle it for you.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
To find out how to recycle your tree as a non garden waste subscriber click HERE.
Garden waste collections will stop on Fridayl and will start again on Monday, January 13, 2025.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Chorley Council bin collection changes:
The council is advising Chorley residents to check using their online tool.
South Ribble bin collection changes:
Bin collections in South Ribble are different over Christmas and New Year, with no collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year's Day.
Alternative collection days can be found on the South Ribble Borough Council website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.