Christmas and New Year bin collection times in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble and when to put them out

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024
The Christmas holidays are a time when many services tend to wind down, and bin collection is no different.

Changes to household bin collections over the festive period begin next week - so double check your dates.

Don't forget to check your bin collection dates over the festive period.
Don't forget to check your bin collection dates over the festive period. | UGC

Here are the changes to bin collection dates and service provision over the festive period.

Preston Council bin collections changes:

Alternate week collections will continue over the Christmas period with most collections being unaffected.

Your bin collection may be affected if it is on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day).
  • Thursday, December (Boxing Day) 2024.
  • Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) 2025.

To view possible collection changes please use our find your bin collection day search tool on the council’s website.

If your property is affected by the Christmas period, your bin will be stickered to notify you of any collection changes.

Recycling your Christmas tree

If you have a real Christmas tree no higher than 6ft, Preston Council can recycle it for you.

To find out how to recycle your tree as a non garden waste subscriber click HERE.

Garden waste collections will stop on Fridayl and will start again on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Don't forget to put the bins out!
Don't forget to put the bins out! | UGC

Chorley Council bin collection changes:

The council is advising Chorley residents to check using their online tool.

South Ribble bin collection changes:

Bin collections in South Ribble are different over Christmas and New Year, with no collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year's Day.

Alternative collection days can be found on the South Ribble Borough Council website.

