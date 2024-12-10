A house in Preston has pulled out all the Christmas stops with a dazzling lights display.

Hundreds of visitors are venturing to Simon and Denise Hodge’s home located at Fulwood, Heaton Mount Avenue, to take in their spectacular festive display.

From the start of the month the pair have been lighting up their home to help raise much needed funds for CancerHelp Preston.

Every year they try to raise funds for CancerHelp which has Cancer Support Houses in both Ribbleton and Garstang.

This year the lights are bigger and brighter than ever and there will be lots of extras - including the fabulous new Bridle Bar!

Take a look at the fabulous video which shows hundreds mesmerised by the Christmas lights and a dazzling fireworks display.

You can see this fantastic festive display every night from 6pm and if you would like to show your appreciation for their incredible effort of lighting up the community and bringing some cheer, you can make a donation on their JustGiving fundraising page.

If you would like to make a donation click HERE.