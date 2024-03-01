Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shop in Lancashire will be selling chocolate bars for as little as 1p from next week.

READ MORE: Chorley resident Marion Hesketh Jackson celebrates reaching 100th birthday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get your chocolate pants dusted off and at the ready as 200 different varieties of Cadbury bars will be selling at the cost of the year they were first launched.

Cadbury will be celebrating 200 years next week.

Nemo said: "During the day we will have two hundred different varieties of Cadbury bars selling at the cost of the year they first launched, the first bar from 200 years ago will be on sale for as little as 1p for customers."

She added that the store would be running this on a 'whilst stocks last' basis as this should be a very popular event and have put the time from 9am - 1pm.

To celebrate its 'Yours for 200 Years' anniversary Cadbury is also offering a chance to win a limited edition chunk mug or one of five £2,000 cash prizes.