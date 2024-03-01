Chorley's H&N Mini Market selling Cadbury bars for as little as 1p - here's why
A shop in Lancashire will be selling chocolate bars for as little as 1p from next week.
Nemo Bhudia owner of H&N Mini Market, 118 Park Road, Chorley, is one of six stores across the country to represent Cadbury and celebrate the 200 years heritage day on Monday (March 4).
Get your chocolate pants dusted off and at the ready as 200 different varieties of Cadbury bars will be selling at the cost of the year they were first launched.
Nemo said: "During the day we will have two hundred different varieties of Cadbury bars selling at the cost of the year they first launched, the first bar from 200 years ago will be on sale for as little as 1p for customers."
She added that the store would be running this on a 'whilst stocks last' basis as this should be a very popular event and have put the time from 9am - 1pm.
To celebrate its 'Yours for 200 Years' anniversary Cadbury is also offering a chance to win a limited edition chunk mug or one of five £2,000 cash prizes.
To enter click HERE.