Chorley resident Marion Hesketh Jackson celebrates reaching 100th birthday
A Lancashire woman who has lived through many historical events and societal changes has celebrated reaching a milestone birthday with family and friends.
Marion Hesketh Jackson, who lives at The Grange care home in Buckshaw Retirement Village, celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this month.
Marion, who was born and raised in Lancashire, has lived through many historical events and societal changes, celebrated reaching her milestone with a party.
She used to work at the Co-operative Society offices in Preston, later moving to Siemons on Strand Road in Preston during the war years, where she met Gordon Jackson, whom she married in 1947.
The couple, married for 54 years, had one daughter, Susan.
After a long career with the Post Office and her husband's retirement from teaching, they enjoyed their retirement years, often traveling to Florida for winter breaks and supporting Lancashire Cricket Club at games across the country.
Following her husband’s passing, Marion continued to live independently until her recent move to The Grange.
She is supported by her family, including a daughter, son-in-law, grandson, granddaughter-in-law, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Sian Mann, the manager at The Grange, said: "Marion's 100th birthday is a significant milestone and we were privileged to celebrate it with her.
"We pulled out all the stops to make sure she had a wonderful, memorable day.
"Her family and friends were invited to a small gathering at the home with party food, birthday cake, balloons and, of course, lots of smiles and laughter."