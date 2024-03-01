Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire woman who has lived through many historical events and societal changes has celebrated reaching a milestone birthday with family and friends.

Marion Hesketh Jackson, who lives at The Grange care home in Buckshaw Retirement Village, celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this month.

Happy 100th birthday Marion!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marion, who was born and raised in Lancashire, has lived through many historical events and societal changes, celebrated reaching her milestone with a party.

READ MORE: Channel 4 chef Theo A Michaels to use his culinary experience at new five star Garstang care home

The couple, married for 54 years, had one daughter, Susan.

After a long career with the Post Office and her husband's retirement from teaching, they enjoyed their retirement years, often traveling to Florida for winter breaks and supporting Lancashire Cricket Club at games across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her husband’s passing, Marion continued to live independently until her recent move to The Grange.

She is supported by her family, including a daughter, son-in-law, grandson, granddaughter-in-law, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Sian Mann, the manager at The Grange, said: "Marion's 100th birthday is a significant milestone and we were privileged to celebrate it with her.

"We pulled out all the stops to make sure she had a wonderful, memorable day.