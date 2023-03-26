Two fire engines battle a car fire in Barnarce with Bonds on Saturday afternoon
Two fire engines battled a car fire north of Preston on Saturday afternoon (March 25.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th Mar 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Yesterday, at 16:04pm, two fire engines from Preston and Fulwood attended a vehicle fire on Ray Lane in Barnarce with Bonds, which lies to the east of Garstang.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Their crews were in attendance for forty minutes.
There were no reports of any injuries.