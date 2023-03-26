News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
56 minutes ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 hour ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
23 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Chorley Road is closed from the M65 J3 roundabout to the junction with Bury Lane due to a crash

A major road in Withnell Fold, near Chorley is currently closed due to a crash.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th Mar 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read

At 10:23 am, Lancashire Police said: “Please be aware Chorley Road is closed from the M65 J3 roundabout to the junction with Bury Lane.

“Please avoid the area where possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thank you for your patience.”

Chorley Road from the M65 Juntion 3 roundabout to Bury Lane is currently closed.
Chorley Road from the M65 Juntion 3 roundabout to Bury Lane is currently closed.
Chorley Road from the M65 Juntion 3 roundabout to Bury Lane is currently closed.
Most Popular

On Twitter, Lancashire Road Police added that the road is clsoed to all road users, including motorcyclists and cyclists.

Read More
Two fire engines battle a car fire in Barnarce with Bonds on Saturday afternoon
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 11:38 am, the Police Force Incident Manager told the Post that the road was closed due to a single vehicle crash involving a white Mitsubishi pick up vehicle.

One casualty is currently with the North West Ambulance Service, and no other persons are involved.

Police added that no arrests have been made and the road will remain closed for sometime to allow for accident investigation enquiries.

We will update as and when the road reopens.

Chorley RoadM65ChorleyPoliceLancashire PoliceTwitter