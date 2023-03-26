Chorley Road is closed from the M65 J3 roundabout to the junction with Bury Lane due to a crash
A major road in Withnell Fold, near Chorley is currently closed due to a crash.
At 10:23 am, Lancashire Police said: “Please be aware Chorley Road is closed from the M65 J3 roundabout to the junction with Bury Lane.
“Please avoid the area where possible.
“Thank you for your patience.”
On Twitter, Lancashire Road Police added that the road is clsoed to all road users, including motorcyclists and cyclists.
At 11:38 am, the Police Force Incident Manager told the Post that the road was closed due to a single vehicle crash involving a white Mitsubishi pick up vehicle.
One casualty is currently with the North West Ambulance Service, and no other persons are involved.
Police added that no arrests have been made and the road will remain closed for sometime to allow for accident investigation enquiries.
We will update as and when the road reopens.