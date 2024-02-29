Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A five star, state-of-the-art care home is due to open tomorrow (Friday) in Lancashire. Purpose-built by Danforth Care Homes, the five-star luxury care accommodation located at Medow Croft, will be home to 66 residents, who can enjoy welcoming social spaces on-site, such as a hair and beauty salon and sensory garden, as well as a café bar, library and cinema.

Each resident will also have a private room that has state-of-the-art facilities including en-suite wet rooms, smart TVs and mini fridges.

The home also offers restaurant-quality food cooked by the team’s on-site chefs, as well as 24-hour residential, dementia or respite care, tailored to individual requirements.

It also has several environmentally friendly initiatives throughout - built with the environment front of mind. 80 per cent of the home’s roof is covered in solar panels for electricity generation, with an on-site battery to store excess energy for use at another time.

The home comes with an A energy-rating and a carbon-free status, meaning it operates without gas. Instead, ground source heating technology has been built under the site for underfloor and water heating, as well as air-cooling systems. Home manager Diane Langford said: “We are thrilled to be opening Meadow Croft House in Garstang, in Lancashire.

"The grand opening event is set to be a lovely afternoon, as we look forward to meeting the local community, welcoming the Mayor and showing off this fabulous new care home.”

The grand opening will take place with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Mayor at 5pm, followed by a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities for visitors, and canopies prepared by Meadow Croft’s in house chefs.