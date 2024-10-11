Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A nurse from Chorley has been struck off after she accessed indecent images of children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nursing and Midwifery Council said Rebecca Ruler accessed indecent images across all three gradings of seriousness in the 12 months up to April 2022.

The following month she was arrested and subsequently handed a 12-month suspended sentence for the offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruler, of Springfield Road, Coppull, was sentenced to a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and 10 years on the Sex Offenders Register.

In August last year Preston Crown Court was told Ruler downloaded 151 category A child abuse pictures, along with a further 101 at category B and 134 category C images. She also created five obscene articles into an internet chat with five paedophiles.

General view of medical equipment on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

When questioned by police, she claimed the conversation was instigated by a man she was in an online relationship with and was using the chat to impress him, but the court heard there had been no coercion and that it was Ruler who had initiated the discussions by expressing her sexual interest in children.

She has now been struck off by a tribunal which heard how at least one of the offences took place while she was at work at Royal Bolton Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NMC found Ruler, who was 32 at the time, logged on to an internet chat room while she was working at the hospital.

The NMC’s ruling stated: "The conviction raises concern Ms Ruler poses potential harm to others."

The tribunal accepted an agreement between the Nursing and Midwifery Council and Ms Ruler in which she accepted all of the allegations against her last week.

A ruling said: "The panel agreed the appropriate and proportionate sanction is a striking-off order [...] The panel agreed nothing short of this would be sufficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The panel considered that this order was necessary to mark the importance of maintaining public confidence in the profession and to send to the public and the profession a clear message about the standard of behaviour required of a registered nurse."