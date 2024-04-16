3 . Jinx

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross Boxer Jinx arrived in RSPCA care with a troubled past and very little weight on her. Described as a 'loving girl who adores nothing more than the company of people with a comfy lap to curl up into.' Jinx is looking for a home with children of secondary school age whilst she continues to blossom into her confidence. There is the potential for her to be re homed with a compatible and well mannered dog. Photo: RSPCA Preston