Some of the animals that want to meet their hooman include Beans the dog and ginger cat Kiki.
1. RSPCA animals in need of a loving home
Beans and Kiki are just some of the many animals in need of a forever home. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Malcolm
Malcolm is described as an extremely affectionate five-month-old tabby boy. Because of Malcolm's quite relaxed and soft nature, he would be able to live with cat savvy children of any age. Malcolm will also be fine to live with other cats or dogs who are cat savvy as long as slow and positive introductions are made to set everyone up for success. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Jinx
Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross Boxer Jinx arrived in RSPCA care with a troubled past and very little weight on her. Described as a 'loving girl who adores nothing more than the company of people with a comfy lap to curl up into.' Jinx is looking for a home with children of secondary school age whilst she continues to blossom into her confidence. There is the potential for her to be re homed with a compatible and well mannered dog. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Beans
Beans is a charismatic and fun loving one-year-old goofball who lives up to his name! He arrived in our care from a multi-dog household, he's now on the lookout for a dog free home to call his own, where he can get all the attention he so rightfully deserves. This lovely little lad can be rehomed with any dog-savvy children of primary school age. Photo: RSPCA Preston