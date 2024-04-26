Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Chorley man has been suspended from teaching indefinitely after sending sexual messages to an ex-pupil.

Adam McCullough was accused of sending sexually motivated Instagram and Snapchat messages in August and September 2020 to a pupil who had just left the school.

Adam McCullough, 32, was a teacher at Haydock High School (now Outwood Academy Haydock) from September 1, 2017 until he resigned from his role on June 29, 2021, having been suspended earlier that year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam McCullough, 32, was a teacher at Haydock High School (now Outwood Academy Haydock) from September 1, 2017 until he resigned from his role on June 29, 2021, having been suspended earlier that year.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phoneSign up for our free newsletters now A teacher regulation panel met in December 2023 to discuss a range of allegations made against Mr McCullagh, who was accused of sending sexually motivated Instagram and Snapchat messages in August and September 2020 to a pupil who had just left the school.

READ MORE:

The panel heard that Student 1 said Mr McCullagh had begun messaging on Instagram on August 20, 2020, “wishing her the best for the future and told her that if she ever needed anything he was only around the corner”.

In one Instagram message he wrote: “I’d say that I’d go out and celebrate with you but that might be a bit weird haha”.

Another added: “I know one way I’d like to shut you up” and added: “I’ll stop my weird mood before I get myself sacked”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also alleged to have sent messages to the student on Snapchat which included an “image of him with his hands down his pants”. Mr McCullagh admitted that he had exchanged messages via Instagram with Student 1 and that he “should not have done that”. However he denied having sent any messages via Snapchat, stating that he does, “not use Snapchat”.

However, the panel ruled that “on the balance of probabilities, it was more likely than not” that he had.

The police were also contacted over the matter and the CPS “returned the decision of no further action”, the hearing heard.

The hearing heard that the panel “was satisfied that the conduct of Mr McCullagh amounted to misconduct of a serious nature which fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession”.