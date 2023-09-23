Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music fans will be able to tour 35 venues to see 280 slots of live music and entertainment as part of Chorley Live 2023.

The award-winning music and entertainment event will be return to the town centre on October 6 and 7 after previous years were roaring success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorley Council has organised the event in partnership with Creative Network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wristbands are now on sale for £5 which gets you into every venue, all weekend. Under 12’s goes free*.

They can be purchased from Union Street Offices, Malcom’s Musicland, Astley Hall Gift Shop, and all participating venues.

Cllr Alistair Bradley, said: “I am so pleased we get to bring Chorley Live back to the town centre for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I encourage everyone to come along and support the local economy whilst enjoying local music and entertainment in the community.