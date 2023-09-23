Chorley Live is back for 2023 with 35 venues and 280 slots of live music on October 6 and 7
Chorley Council has organised the event in partnership with Creative Network
Music fans will be able to tour 35 venues to see 280 slots of live music and entertainment as part of Chorley Live 2023.
The award-winning music and entertainment event will be return to the town centre on October 6 and 7 after previous years were roaring success.
Wristbands are now on sale for £5 which gets you into every venue, all weekend. Under 12’s goes free*.
They can be purchased from Union Street Offices, Malcom’s Musicland, Astley Hall Gift Shop, and all participating venues.
Cllr Alistair Bradley, said: “I am so pleased we get to bring Chorley Live back to the town centre for another year.
“I encourage everyone to come along and support the local economy whilst enjoying local music and entertainment in the community.
“We hope this year’s event will be just as successful as previous.”