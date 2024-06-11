Chorley Library shut after flooding
The library, based on Union Street, has been closed for two days as a clean up operation continues.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Libraries said: “Our apologies. Chorley Library will remain closed today as the clean up operation continues.
“We will provide regular updates.”
It is unknown as to when it will reopen to the public.
The nearest library is Coppull Library at 226 Spendmore Lane. You can also access other library opening times HERE.
