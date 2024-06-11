Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chorley Library has been forced to close after flooding.

The library, based on Union Street, has been closed for two days as a clean up operation continues.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Libraries said: “Our apologies. Chorley Library will remain closed today as the clean up operation continues.

“We will provide regular updates.”

It is unknown as to when it will reopen to the public.