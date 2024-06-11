Chorley Library shut after flooding

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:33 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 10:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Chorley Library has been forced to close after flooding.

The library, based on Union Street, has been closed for two days as a clean up operation continues.

Chorley Library has been forced to close after flooding.Chorley Library has been forced to close after flooding.
Chorley Library has been forced to close after flooding. | Google

A spokesperson for Lancashire Libraries said: “Our apologies. Chorley Library will remain closed today as the clean up operation continues.

“We will provide regular updates.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

It is unknown as to when it will reopen to the public.

Sign up for our free newsletters now The nearest library is Coppull Library at 226 Spendmore Lane. You can also access other library opening times HERE.

Related topics:Chorley LibraryFlooding

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.