Chorley house fire casualty taken to hospital after blaze breaks out in Seymour Street
One person was taken to hospital after a home in Chorley caught fire this morning (Friday, December 2).
Crews were called to Seymour Street, off Eaves Lane, following a 999 call at 12.26am.
Two engines attended and crews used a hose reel to tackle the blaze which had broken out in the living room.
One casualty was found suffering from smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Most Popular
The fire service has not commented on the cause at this stage and has not provided further details on the casualty.
North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the injured person.
A fire service spokesman said: “Two fire engines from Chorley and Leyland were called to reports of an incident on Seymour Street in Chorley.
“On arrival, crews discovered a fire involving the living room on the ground floor of a domestic property.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a gas monitor to extinguish the fire.