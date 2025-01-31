Staff at Chorley Hospital have said they are ‘frustrated and saddened’ that Cuerden Ward is to close in March and will be striking in protest this weekend. | Google

Staff at a hospital in Lancashire have been left heartbroken after learning that a much loved ward is set to close.

Staff at Chorley Hospital have said they are ‘frustrated and saddened’ that Cuerden Ward is to close in March.

The ward specialises in Endocrine Disorders and Diabetes, but also other conditions at times such as: Cardiac, Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Renal and Elderly care.

A staff member who works there told the Post they were informed last week that the ward would close in March.

They said: “My colleagues and I learnt two days ago that our much-loved ward within Chorley Hospital is due to close in March.

“I can speak for both myself and my colleagues when I express the concerns which we have as a result of this ward closing.

“Cuerden Ward is a gold standard ward and we have worked extremely hard to achieve this over the three years that the department has been open.”

The ward at Chorley Hospital has been opeating for three years. | Google

They added that feedback they received from previous patients and relatives was an important factor to consider before shutting it.

“They added: “Our ward deserves just as much of a chance to thrive as those surrounding us, as we continue to meet high standards and maintain patient safety to the best of our ability despite being short staffed and over worked.

“The state which our current NHS is in, and the long wait times which members of the public are experiencing at the moment, whether that be waiting on trolleys/ chairs over multiple nights within the A&E departments, or wards having to create ‘escalated beds’ to accommodate for these patients which are not fit for purpose; these beds do not have emergency buzzers, call bells, or oxygen, and are not suitable for the majority of patients.

“However, despite the current crisis which we are facing, Lancashire teaching hospital management team believe that the best way forward is to close our ward.

“Cuerden ward is a 24 bedded unit, that when escalated can accommodate 29 beds.”

“I do feel that if our ward is closed, this will become the experience for more patients waiting to be placed on a medical ward, if not worse.”

“The closure of our ward cannot be allowed to happen.”

Staff and members of the public will be meeting outside the hospital this Saturday from 10am - 11am, to make their voices known against the decision to close Cuerden Ward.

A Lancashire Teaching Hospitals spokesperson said: “It is part of the day-to-day running of hospitals to flex ward capacity based on seasonal demand, patient need and available funding.

“Typically, like most hospitals, we would expect to have more beds open in December, January and February than at other times of the year as the demand for services begins to reduce.

“In line with this approach the Cuerden Ward, which is one of a number of general medical wards at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, will close at the end of March.

“All colleagues working there will be offered suitable alternative employment in areas where there are gaps and where care is most needed.”