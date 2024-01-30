Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of young gymnasts are on track to qualify to compete at the World Championships in Orlando, Florida this summer.

Chorley Gymnastics Club is sending 10-16 girls to the seven day event, to take part in the international competition.

All systems are go at Chorley Gymnastics Club, as the team works hard to achieve the relevant scores in at least three local competitions and one national competition in order to qualify for and attend the World Championships in Orlando later this year.

To date, the team has already attended four local competitions and will compete at the National Competition in Milton Keynes this spring.

Emily Blakeley, 10, said: “I was lucky enough to qualify last year and would love to go again.

"It was so much fun competing against other countries! Both me and my little sister are competing this year. Hopefully we both make it along with my gym buddies.”

Martha Aspden, 12, added: “From being small and watching the older ones go, I knew this is what I wanted to do.

"Getting to travel across the world with my gym friends and represent Chorley would be amazing, a dream come true.”

The team is made up of girls from the ages of 6 - 12 from across Chorley and South Ribble, some of whom have been training with the Club since they were toddlers.

Seven of the girls - Jessie Hulme, Amy Clements, Freya Metcalfe, Freya Oldfield, Sophia Shepherd, Abigail Hawkins and Emily Blakeley competed in the Championships last year, bringing home with them a range of medals and providing inspiration to their teammates who will be attending for the first time.

The competition takes place across seven days, with the participants competing against children their age and at their relevant level from across the globe.

Some of the gymnasts that are excited to be going to Orlando to compete.

Each gymnast will compete in the All Around competition, demonstrating their skills on the beam, bars, floor and vault, to determine their score and position within their age group.

The trip is expected to cost £760 per gymnast to cover fee, insurance and kit, plus £1,100 for flights.

Families, some of whom have more than one child competing, are responsible to pay for the trip, but the Club is helping by fundraising through GoFundMe to cover costs such as leotards, team kit, competition fees, and relevant insurance.