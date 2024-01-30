News you can trust since 1886
Penwortham's Hourglass Beauty Bar up for two awards including 'Best New Salon'

A beauty salon in Penwortham which has been open less than a year has been nominated for two awards.
By Emma Downey
Published 19th May 2023, 15:52 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 15:08 GMT

Hourglass Beauty Bar, 51 Manor Lane, Penwortham, which specialises in intimate waxing for ladies and chest and brow waxing for men has been nominated for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for 'Best New Salon' and 'Wax Specialist of the Year'!

The business which is owned by Sat Kaur, who has over 17 years’ experience in the industry, also placed second at the North West Beauty Awards 2023 for Wax Specialist of the Year.

She said: “So our salon has been open since May and we have made the finals of the UK Hair & Beauty Awards for 'Best New Salon' and myself for 'Wax Specialist of The Year'! I am beyond excited.”

"Our premium waxing service is putting us on the map, we have hundreds of 5 star reviews online for specialising in super speedy, minimal pain female intimate waxing.”

The boutique salon, which is offering 15 per cent off for new clients for a limited time (excluding aesthetics) also offers luxury hair, beauty and permanent makeup treatments, alongside a budget makeup and blow dry service.

Job vacancies

Positions are currently available for a wax therapist and a hair and nail chair for rent, please send CVs over to [email protected] or contact 01771 933612 for more details.

Take a look inside.

The awards will take place in June and you can follow the salon on Instagram and Facebook @hourglassbeautybar.

The dream team pictured with their two nominations

