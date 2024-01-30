Hourglass Beauty Bar, 51 Manor Lane, Penwortham, which specialises in intimate waxing for ladies and chest and brow waxing for men has been nominated for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for 'Best New Salon' and 'Wax Specialist of the Year'!

The business which is owned by Sat Kaur, who has over 17 years’ experience in the industry, also placed second at the North West Beauty Awards 2023 for Wax Specialist of the Year.

She said: “So our salon has been open since May and we have made the finals of the UK Hair & Beauty Awards for 'Best New Salon' and myself for 'Wax Specialist of The Year'! I am beyond excited.”

"Our premium waxing service is putting us on the map, we have hundreds of 5 star reviews online for specialising in super speedy, minimal pain female intimate waxing.”

The boutique salon, which is offering 15 per cent off for new clients for a limited time (excluding aesthetics) also offers luxury hair, beauty and permanent makeup treatments, alongside a budget makeup and blow dry service.

Job vacancies

Positions are currently available for a wax therapist and a hair and nail chair for rent, please send CVs over to [email protected] or contact 01771 933612 for more details.

Take a look inside.

The awards will take place in June and you can follow the salon on Instagram and Facebook @hourglassbeautybar.

1 . Hourglass Beauty Bar in Penwortham nominated for two awards The dream team pictured with their two nominations Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Hourglass Beauty Bar in Penwortham nominated for two awards The beauty bar has made the finals of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for 'Best New Salon' and for 'Wax Specialist of The Year' Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Hourglass Beauty Bar in Penwortham nominated for two awards Inside the beauty bar has a Barbie-esque vibe Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4 . Hourglass Beauty Bar in Penwortham nominated for two awards Pink and gold chairs add to the interior design Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales