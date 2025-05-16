Chorley Gymnastics Club to compete in Las Vegas IAIGC World Championships
In nine weeks the gymnasts who train at Chorley Gymnastics Cub are set to take on the world stage as they fly to Las Vegas to compete in the prestigious IAIGC (International Association of Independent Gymnastics Clubs) World Championships.
The club is run by Michelle Hall who is super proud of her team of 21 Gymnasts aged between six to 14 who will be travelling to Nevada to compete.
The team is made up of:
Violet Shaw, 6, Emily Hawkins, 7, Aiyla Khan, 7, Isla Cooper, 7, Jessica Prescott, 8, Emilie Barton, 8, Jessica Green, 9, Poppy Gilmore- Duckworth, 9, Abigail Hawkins, 10, Myla Bolton, 10, Peri-Lei Cooper, 10, Amelia Breen, 10, Maddison Ball, 11, Millie-Rose Pickup,11, Freya Metcalfe, 11, Annabel Beard, 12, Harriet Brady, 12, Molly Monks,12, Molly Jones, 13, Martha Aspden,13, and Ysobel Baumber, 14.
Michelle said: “The girls over the last 8 months have worked incredibly hard in both local and national competitions travelling up and down the UK to achieve the qualifying scores.
“Their coaches and families couldn’t be prouder and would like to thank everyone who has supported their fundraising events and sponsors ‘Fellows Homes Whittle-Le-Woods’, ‘Mitie’ & ' Leyland Trucks'.
The gymnastics club, which based at Clayton Green Leisure Centre Chorley, is always welcoming new members.
The IAIGC (International Association of Independent Gymnastics Clubs) World Championships will take place in June 2025 at the Rio Hotel.
If anyone would like to help them on their fundraising journey click HERE.