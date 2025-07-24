Chorley Flower Show is returning to Astley Park this weekend with a bumper line up and a special guest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an incredible show last year which saw more than tens of thousands attend, Chorley Flower Show is back for its 10th year with a three-day extravaganza.

Colourful displays, demonstrations, entertainment, crafts, stalls and family fun will be the order of the day or three days at this year’s Chorley Flower Show | Michelle Adamson

When is it?

The three-day show will take place from tomorrow until Sunday at Astley Park, Park Road, in Chorley, and promises to be a vibrant celebration of all things floral.

What can visitors expect?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can take part in workshops, talks, and demonstrations led by expert gardeners and horticulturists.

Former JLS boyband member JB Gill will be at this year's Chorley Flower Show. | Chorley Council

Who is the special guest?

Special guest, JB Gill, who rose to fame as a member of one of the UK’s biggest boybands, JLS, will be at the show on Sunday 27 July, from 11.30am giving a talk, Q&A and reading from one of his books for children, followed by a meet and greet and book signing.

Sharon Hartley, from BBC Radio Lancashire, will be broadcasting her show from Chorley Flower Show on Friday.

It’s not all about the humans!

Dogs accompanying their owners to the show can also join the fun by having a go at a dog agility course and have their photo taken by a dog photographer – a memento from the show!If you’ve ever wanted to walk an alpaca, here’s your chance, as Poppywood Alpacas will be at the show (included in the show ticket).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More 47 fabulously colourful pictures from Chorley Flower Show at Astley Park

Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said: “We can’t wait to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Chorley Flower Show, with the firm favourites that people have come to expect from the show, but with also a whole host of new entertainment for all the family to enjoy, it’s set to be an outstanding weekend!

“As part of the anniversary celebrations at the show, you’ll see nods to a ‘through the decades’ theme, such as vintage dancing for visitors to join in with, some of the show gardens will be represent certain decades and this year’s community and school gardens will showcase a decade of the entrant’s choice.

“We’d love for visitors to get involved too by dressing up as their favourite decade for the show!”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP presents a special award for the St Laurence's Church Raise the Roof garden display at last year’s Chorley Flower Show, at Astley Park. | Michelle Adamson

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available at chorleyflowershow.com/tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children under the age of 16 go free with a paying adult. If purchasing tickets online, please select a £0 child ticket.Visitors can also pay on the gate at the show (cash and card accepted).

Visitors can also pay on the gate at the show (cash and card accepted).

Where can I park?

Hallgate car park (behind Astley Hall) will be for blue badge parking only during the event, on a first come first served basis. If this gets full there will be a drop-off point on Hallgate car park but the car will need to be parked on one of the other car parks.

A free park and ride bus service will run all three days of the show from the field opposite Botany Bay to the bus stop on Chancery Road, Astley Village (a 2-minute walk to the showground). In addition, on Saturday and Sunday only, the park and ride will also run from Botany Bay. Botany Bay – J8, M61.

There are several car parks in Chorley town centre allowing you to access the show by foot from the Park Road entrance of Astley Park: chorley.gov.uk/carparks