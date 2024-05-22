Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chorley Flower Show has added a new addition to this year's three-day event.

It will be a case of all dogs allowed as a A Pup Up Cafe will be included in this year’s three-day weekend extravaganza in July.

The show will take place from Friday and Saturday, July 26-28, at the Astley Park, Park Road, in Chorley, and promises to be a vibrant celebration of all things floral.

All dogs such as Ruby the Labrador are allowed at this year's Chorley Flower Show which will include a Pup Up Cafe.

“We can't wait to welcome our newest inclusion to this year's Chorley Flower Show, as Pup Up Cafe will be there bringing their fantastic dog themed activities.”

Owners and their four-legged friends can enjoy all things such as an agility course, a professional dog photographer and a puppuccino.