Chorley Flower Show includes new addition to this year's three-day event
and live on Freeview channel 276
It will be a case of all dogs allowed as a A Pup Up Cafe will be included in this year’s three-day weekend extravaganza in July.
The show will take place from Friday and Saturday, July 26-28, at the Astley Park, Park Road, in Chorley, and promises to be a vibrant celebration of all things floral.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Sign up for our free newsletters now A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: “Exciting news!
“We can't wait to welcome our newest inclusion to this year's Chorley Flower Show, as Pup Up Cafe will be there bringing their fantastic dog themed activities.”
Owners and their four-legged friends can enjoy all things such as an agility course, a professional dog photographer and a puppuccino.
You'd be barking mad to miss it! For more information or to purchase tickets click HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.