Chorley Flower Show returns for three day extravaganza - here's everything you need to know
After an incredible show last year which saw more than tens of thousands attend, Chorley Flower Show is back for its eighth year with a three-day extravaganza.
When is it?
The three-day show will take place from Friday and Saturday, July 26-28, at the Astley Park, Park Road, in Chorley, and promises to be a vibrant celebration of all things floral.
What can visitors expect?
Visitors can take part in workshops, talks, and demonstrations led by expert gardeners and horticulturists.
In addition to the floral displays, the Chorley Flower Show will feature a wide range of activities and attractions, including live entertainment, competitions, great food and drink retailers, local traders, and a dedicated children's area.
How do I get tickets?
Visitors can enjoy discounted rates on both single-day and weekend passes, to experience the magic of the event while benefitting from savings.
Advance tickets can be bought for all three days at a cost of just £22.25 or a single day ticket cost £13.45.
This year the ticket also provides entrance to the brilliant and newly refurbished Astley Hall, where guests can see a special Astley 100-year anniversary exhibition.
You can purchase them at at Skiddle.com.
Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: "The Flower Show is always a wonderful event and a wonderful opportunity for families to spend quality time together, surrounded by the beauty of nature.
"I’m looking forward to seeing everyone there – enjoying all the great things Chorley has to offer.
"With stunning displays of flowers, plants, and garden designs, this event offers a delight for gardening fans of all ages."
Free car parking will be available at: Ackhurst Lodge Car Park, Southport Road
There will be parking spaces at this venue during the show. You can access the show by foot at the Ackhurst Lodge entrance to the park.
Woodlands Conference Centre, Southport Road
There will be parking spaces at this venue during the show. You can access the show by foot at the Ackhurst Lodge entrance to the park.
Town centre
There are several car parks in the town centre allowing you to access the show by foot from the Park Road entrance to the park. You can find more information about town centre parking here and also a handy map below.
Hallgate Car Park – Blue Badge Parking only The Hallgate car park will be closed to the general public for blue badge parking only for the show.
If this gets full a drop-off point on Hallgate car park will be made available, but the car will need to be parked on one of the other car parks.
The drop-off point can be used by other people wanting to drop off at the show.
