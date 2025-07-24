Chorley Council offering FREE football sessions this summer - here's how you can get involved
The sessions are for 11 to 18 year olds which will be held at West Way Sports Hub, in Chorley, every Thursday throughout summer, hosted by PNE Community and Education Trust.
You just need to sign in on arrival.
Session dates, which will be from 4.30pm-6.30pm, are as follows:
Thursday, July 24.
Thursday, July 31.
Thursday, August 7.
Thursday, August 14.
Thursday, August 21.
There will also be refreshments, baking, and games inside the hub to enjoy.
A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: “Huge thanks to our partners, Lancashire Partnership Against Crime and Preston North End Community & Education Trust for being able to support these sessions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.