Chorley Council offering FREE football sessions this summer - here's how you can get involved

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
If you are struggling to keep your kids occupied on their school break - then Chorley Council has the answer with free football sessions.

The sessions are for 11 to 18 year olds which will be held at West Way Sports Hub, in Chorley, every Thursday throughout summer, hosted by PNE Community and Education Trust.

You just need to sign in on arrival.

The free football sessions are for 11 to 18 year olds which will be held at West Way Sports Hub, in Chorley, every Thursday throughout summer, hosted by PNE Community and Education Trust.
The free football sessions are for 11 to 18 year olds which will be held at West Way Sports Hub, in Chorley, every Thursday throughout summer, hosted by PNE Community and Education Trust. | Chorley Council

Session dates, which will be from 4.30pm-6.30pm, are as follows:

Thursday, July 24.

Thursday, July 31.

Thursday, August 7.

Thursday, August 14.

Thursday, August 21.

There will also be refreshments, baking, and games inside the hub to enjoy.

A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: “Huge thanks to our partners, Lancashire Partnership Against Crime and Preston North End Community & Education Trust for being able to support these sessions.”

