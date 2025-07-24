If you are struggling to keep your kids occupied on their school break - then Chorley Council has the answer with free football sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions are for 11 to 18 year olds which will be held at West Way Sports Hub, in Chorley, every Thursday throughout summer, hosted by PNE Community and Education Trust.

You just need to sign in on arrival.

The free football sessions are for 11 to 18 year olds which will be held at West Way Sports Hub, in Chorley, every Thursday throughout summer, hosted by PNE Community and Education Trust. | Chorley Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Chorley Flower Show returns this weekend for three day extravaganza and JLS star

Session dates, which will be from 4.30pm-6.30pm, are as follows:

Thursday, July 24.

Thursday, July 31.

Thursday, August 7.

Thursday, August 14.

Thursday, August 21.

There will also be refreshments, baking, and games inside the hub to enjoy.

A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: “Huge thanks to our partners, Lancashire Partnership Against Crime and Preston North End Community & Education Trust for being able to support these sessions.”