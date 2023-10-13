Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Private and Hackney drivers as well as operators have come together to form the CTA in a bid to raise the quality of service, have better representation with the council, and share information.

The group was the brainchild of Mohammed Esa, businessman and owner of a Hackney Carriage, and Shaz Malik who operates Four Sixes Taxis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With historic differences between Hackney and private hire drivers, they wanted to get the whole trade working together, rather than everyone dealing with the same issues individually.

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaz Malik and Mohammed Esa

This Chorley mum is in the driving seat after setting up her taxi company

Shaz said: “At first it was just pie in the sky, to be honest. We didn't even really understand how we would do this – to unite the Chorley taxi trade together and how the infrastructure would even sit. It’s never been done in the history of the Chorley taxi trade.”

After several meetings, Hackney drivers and operators Shakail Ahmed, Shoaib Desai and Rashid Sohail were brought on board, and the CTA was launched a little over a month ago.

How does it work?

The card for members

It involves a small paid membership to cover running costs, with money to be put back supporting the trade. Only licensed badge holders from Chorley can apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members have access to legal information and individual drivers can discuss any taxi-related issues on a one-to-one with CTA leaders.

After working with local businesses, CTA membership holders will also have access to discounts from the likes of takeaways, insurance companies, accountants and car washes.

CTA is also working in partnership with Chorley Council, representing the taxi trade.

How do customers benefit?

Shaz said: “CTA trade members are certified taxi drivers and not only have they been verified by the council, but also registered with the Chorley Taxi Association, which gives the customers extra piece of mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Previously if a customer forgot any of their belongings in a Hackney Carriage they would have had to either remember the license number or registration number to ask about the item, or wait on the taxi rank hoping to see the driver at some point during the day.

"As all Hackney drivers are self employed and have varied shifts, this was a difficult task.

"CTA members, who are both Hackney and Private Hire are all on one platform and share this type of information about lost property. Its much easier to locate missing items and return them back to customers.”

Uber

He also warned of issues booking an Uber, which are currently not licenced in Chorley but come in from other boroughs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “A customer who decides to book a Uber or other drivers who are not apart of CTA could always be a disadvantage.

“Uber drivers are not licensed in Chorley, so if there are any problems, then unfortunately you have to contact another borough who they are licensed to.

"All the taxis currently operating in Chorley not are all from Chorley.

"If you’re unsure about a taxi driver, take their badge details and you can also ask them if they are a member of the CTA. If they are then it’s an extra piece of mind. The customer could contact CTA in the first instance if they have a complaint against the driver.”

Model

Shaz wants other districts to copy this model.