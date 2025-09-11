Chorley boxing champ Jack Catterall issues update for fans after parting ways with coaches after 9 years
Announcing the news on his social media feeds earlier this week, the 32-year-old said that it was with a “heavy heart” that he had made the decision.
He said: “With a heavy heart I’ve decided to part ways with my coaches and more important my best friends Jamie and Nigel.
“I can’t put into words how much I owe the both for the last 9 years but I’ll forever be grateful to them both for not only the time they have put into me but for the friendship that will last a lifetime.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
He added: “We’ve shared some amazing nights together: We’ve managed to headline Manchester 3 times and that’s something that will stay in my heart forever.”
“I now move on to a new chapter in my life and career.”
Although he did not give a definitive reason for the severing of the partnership, he teased that news will would be “dropping soon” on his next move.