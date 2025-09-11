Chorley boxing champ Jack Catterall has announced he has parted ways with his coaches and “best friends” after nine years together.

Announcing the news on his social media feeds earlier this week, the 32-year-old said that it was with a “heavy heart” that he had made the decision.

Although he did not give a definitive reason for the severing of the partnership, he teased that news will would be “dropping soon” on his next move. | Carl Recine

He said: “With a heavy heart I’ve decided to part ways with my coaches and more important my best friends Jamie and Nigel.

“I can’t put into words how much I owe the both for the last 9 years but I’ll forever be grateful to them both for not only the time they have put into me but for the friendship that will last a lifetime.”

He added: “We’ve shared some amazing nights together: We’ve managed to headline Manchester 3 times and that’s something that will stay in my heart forever.”

“I now move on to a new chapter in my life and career.”

