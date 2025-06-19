Jack Catterall's trainer Jamie Moore is on the fence over a possible fight with the legendary Manny Pacquiao Pac
The Chorley boxer is looking to rebuild his reputation after suffering only the second defeat of his career earlier this year against American Arnold Barboza.
The points defeat at the Manchester Arena was a big blow for the 31-year-old, who was hoping to set up another world title shot.
However, his comeback starts next month when he takes on Harlem Eubank – the cousin of Chris Eubank Jr.
Stepping up to welterweight, it has been suggested that Catterall could potentially fight Pacquiao, who, of course, is a former welterweight world champion.
However, aged 46, the Pacman has not fought since 2021 and is coming out of retirement to face Mario Barrios next month in Las Vegas in a world title bout.
Moore – a former European welterweight champion – has questioned the wisdom of Pacquiao’s return to the ring and doesn’t see the Filipino has a viable option for Catterall even if he does upset the odds and beat Barrios.
Moore told Spinbet: “I'll be honest with you; I'm not a big fan of the fact that Manny Pacquiao is fighting again. I think he is one year younger than me and it’s a dangerous game at the best of times.
“I really don’t see Manny beating Mario Barrios, I just think he is way past his best and it’s a young man’s sport but if the unbelievable happened and Manny won, I would be really on the fence about it because ultimately, my No.1 objective would be to get Jack Catterall a world title.
“I wouldn’t feel comfortable going in there with someone like Manny Pacquiao because at the stage of his career now, he could get hurt.
“Pacquiao is an absolute legend, I have the utmost respect for him hence the reason why if that scenario did unfold, I wouldn’t feel comfortable with this.
“But also, I want Jack to win a world title so it would be a hard position to be in.”