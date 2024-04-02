Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s less than six weeks to go until the Chorley 10K and 2K Family Run returns.

With around 1,500 competitors at last year’s event and even more spectators visiting the town centre, this popular annual event, organised by Chorley Council supported by Fylde Coast Runners, welcomes runner of all abilities.

The annual Chorley 2k fun run and 10k race brought hundreds of runners to Chorley town centre last year.

Where is it and when?

Starting and finishing in Chorley town centre, it will be taking place on Sunday, May 5.

The route will take runners through the beautiful Astley Park, the Chorley 10K is a chip-timed, marshalled race with entrants receiving a unique medal and a locally sourced Chorley Cake at the finish line.

Entrants to the 2K Family Run will also receive a medal when they complete the race, and Reeds Refillery has also kindly donated a snack bag of banana chips to be enjoyed by all entrants.

How much do they cost?

The 2K Family Run (minimum age 4 years) starts first at 9:30am with a fee of £6.50 per entrant.

The 10K race (minimum age 15 years) starts at 10:30 am with an entry fee of £25, or £23 if a UKA Club Runner.

Supporters at last year's race.

How do I register?

Registration is open and more information can be found HERE.

Where can I park?

Most car parks in Chorley town centre are free on race day.

For a list of car parks click HERE.Chris Sinnott, Chief Executive of Chorley Council said: "We can’t wait to see everyone crossing the finish line to receive their medals, so if you’re a regular runner, a fun runner or just want to give it a go, get signed up for this fantastic event.