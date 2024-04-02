Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire’s newest music festival Oak Fest is back as it returns to Accrington for its second successive year.

The festival will take place on July 27 at Oak Hill Park in Accrington with special early bird tickets on sale from only £15.

Set against the stunning Lancashire backdrop, Oak Fest 24 will see platinum selling star Kate Nash headlining the line-up.

Platinum selling Kate Nash who will be headlining Oak Fest this year.

Oak Fest aims to bring together music and community with its varied line-up including local lads, Reece Turnball and Kane McInerney from the band BB5 opening the festival.

All the way from Amsterdam, the indie pop powerhouse Pip Blom will perform their beamy grinned beats whilst Mr. Wilsons Second Liners are ready to move and groove with their unique blend of New Orleans Brass and popular dance hits.

Jessica Winter is set to dazzle with her songs, crossing over from disco to Indie pop.

Bhangracise are bringing the energy with their interactive performance to popular Punjabi tracks promising to have everyone on their feet.

The Untold Orchestra blend their spectacular orchestra with the biggest hits from world famous pop group ABBA.

DJ Simba hosts throughout the day to keep the tunes going before northern favourites Bez & Rowetta finish the day on a high with their 60 minute DJ set.

The full line-up for Oak Fest 2024.

Said to be the North’s friendliest music festival, people are welcomed to celebrate the UK’s vibrant music scene whether that be in front of the main stage, the local stage programmed by Ossyfest, or the epic Silent Disco where attendees danced all day and night.

Festival goers can enjoy food from around the world, or if they’d prefer to bring picnics they are welcomed!

Drinks are available from the bar which offers a wide variety of refreshments including cocktails, soft drinks, beer and wine.

The free shuttle bus return from Accrington train station and Accrington Town Centre to the festival will be available to use for festival goers, included with their ticket.

Enjoy a day of unforgettable memories from as little £15 with the individual early bird ticket offer, available for a limited time.