A Lancashire gymnastics club is being investigated after a ‘safeguarding incident’ at a children’s training session.

Chorley-based Flic Flac Gymnastics have reported themselves to the Independent Gymnastics Association (IGA) after the incident which allegedly occurred at the end of a training session on Friday, July 18.

The club has temporarily closed while the investigation takes place. Flic Flac is also being separately investigated by the UK Charity Commission over concerns about payments made to the club’s trustees.

Flic Flac Gymnastics say an investigation is under way after an incident during a training session on July 18, 2025 | Getty

What was the safeguarding incident?

Flic Flac has not said exactly what prompted the safeguarding investigation, except to say it involved a child during a training session.

In a statement to parents and guardians, the club’s trustees said: “We are writing to inform you that we are aware of an incident that occurred towards the end of a training session on Friday, July 18, 2025.

“As trustees, we are taking this matter seriously and have launched a formal investigation to understand what took place.

“At this stage, we would kindly ask that your refrain from speculation or drawing conclusions while the investigation is ongoing. Please note that our coaching team will not be able to comment on the situation during this time, and we ask for your understanding and cooperation in respecting this.

“In line with our safeguarding responsibilities, we have self-reported to both the IGA and UK Charity Commission, and we are working to ensure a thorough and impartial process. All relevant parties will be informed of the outcome once the investigation is complete.

“We appreciate your support and patience as we carry out our responsibilities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of gymnasts and coaches.”

Flic Flac Gymnastics and the IGA were approached for comment.