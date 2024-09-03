Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire gymnastics club is being investigated over its governance and finances after concerns were raised.

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Flic-Flac Gymnastics Club.

The regulator is investigating Flic-Flac Gymnastics Club, in Chorley, amid concerns about payments made to trustees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity was set up to encourage young people to take part in gymnastics. It is based at based at Coppull Leisure Centre.

The charity was already under investigation as part of the Commission’s ‘double defaulters’ class inquiry, after it was identified as persistently late in filing its accounting information. Generally, this is regarded as mismanagement and/or misconduct in the administration of the charity.

Subsequently, further regulatory concerns emerged and on 23 July 2024 a separate inquiry was opened.

Charity Commission launches two investigations into Flic-Flac Gymnastics Club at Coppull Leisure Centre | Getty Images

The Commission has identified concerns about payments to trustees that may be unauthorised by the charity’s governing document, as well as concerns around managing conflicts of interest in relation to any trustee payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is also currently operating with an insufficient number of trustees.

What will the Charity Commission examine?

The inquiry will examine the following charity regulatory issues:

- Whether the trustees are complying with their legal duties, with particular regard to their accounting and reporting responsibilities; their compliance with the charity’s governing document; and the extent of any unauthorised trustee personal benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- The extent to which any failings or weaknesses identified in the administration of the charity by the inquiry are a result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees.

- The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

A Charity Commission spokesman said: “It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.”

What did the gymnastic club say?

A spokesman from Flic Flac Gymnastic Club told The Post: “We are communicating with the Charity Commission and working with them to resolve any issues.”