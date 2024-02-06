Whittle-le-Woods Parish Council brand children's chalk drawings graffiti and tell them to stop
A parish council has sparked a debate among its residents after asking people to refrain from chalking on public pavements in the village.
Issuing a polite request on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Whittle-le-Woods Council said: "Please could residents refrain from chalking on public pavements in the village. "It can be quite unsightly and certainly sets a poor example to the children in the area. "Feel free to chalk on your own private drives and footpaths. Thank you."
