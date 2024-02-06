Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A parish council has sparked a debate among its residents after asking people to refrain from chalking on public pavements in the village.

Issuing a polite request on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Whittle-le-Woods Council said: "Please could residents refrain from chalking on public pavements in the village. "It can be quite unsightly and certainly sets a poor example to the children in the area. "Feel free to chalk on your own private drives and footpaths. Thank you."

They have asked residents to refrain from chalking on public pavements in the village.

