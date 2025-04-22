Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chester Zoo has been crowned the country's favourite zoo thanks to reviews from visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular tourist attraction received more than 11,000 'excellent' ratings on Tripadvisor, placing it as the third best zoo or aquarium across the whole of Europe.

Chester Zoo has been crowned the country's favourite zoo on Tripadvisor. | ED

The rankings are based on millions of traveller reviews and rating submitted to the online platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More I went to Chester Zoo for the snow leopards but this animal really caught my eye

Chester Zoo has been crowned the country's favourite zoo on Tripadvisor. | Chester Zoo

Posting the exciting news on their social media, a spokesperson for Chester Zoo said: “Guess who’s just been named the BEST zoo in the UK? Hint: It’s us… but we couldn’t have done it without you! Your incredible Tripadvisor reviews made this possible.

“Even more exciting? We’ve climbed the ranks to become #3 in all of Europe, up from 8th last year.

“Every kind word and visit helps us protect over 500 endangered species across the globe - and we truly couldn’t do it without you .”

Chester Zoo is home to over 35,000 animals.