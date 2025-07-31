The owners of a popular wine store at a Chorley garden centre have announced their final closing down sale.

Family-run business Norvines Wine Merchant, located inside the food hall at Birkacre Garden Centre, is having a final hurrah with a sale of 50 per cent off all remaining stock.

At the start of the month a spokesperson for the business said that they would be “winding down over the next few weeks to get “ready for an exciting new chapter”.

The post read: “After an amazing journey, Norvines Wine Merchant will be winding down over the next few weeks as I get ready for an exciting new chapter.

“It’s been an absolute joy running the shop, meeting so many wonderful customers, and working with incredible suppliers. I’ve loved every minute of it and am so grateful for your support.

“A huge thank you to Birkacre for welcoming me into their fantastic food hall – it’s been a brilliant experience, and I’ll definitely continue to be a regular customer.”

Posting an update on their social media feed, they said: “Good morning Wine Lovers - our closing down sale is now in its final stages - 50% off all remaining stock.

“Thank you again for all the support, smiles, and chats – you’ve made this adventure truly special.”

“We have some absolute beauties still on our shelves - come take advantage while you can as I can now confidently say…I won’t be beaten on price.”

They added: “Thank you to everyone who has supported my closing down sale to date - it’s been greatly appreciated and I hope you enjoy this last price reduction.

“Cheers to you.”

A spokesperson for Birkacre Garden Centre said: “Sorry to see Norvines Wine closing down. But it has been lovely working with such an amazing company.”

They also teased that an annoucement was pending, which could be to do with the wine.