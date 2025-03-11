A ‘cutting edge’ home is planned for the Lancashire countryside - with a car park on site so members of the public can the remains of a Roman Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal is for a part single-storey and part two-storey dwelling of “exceptional design quality” on agricultural lane off Higher Road, Longridge - close to Jeffrey Hill and Longridge Fell.

The proposal seeks to make use of the exception under Paragraph 84(e) of the National Planning Policy Framework, which permits the construction of isolated homes in the countryside where exceptional circumstances can be demonstrated. This law has recently been used by architects Shaw and Jagger who gained approval for a striking modern house that will sit on tree-like stilts in Green Belt in Bispham Green, as well as a huge new neo-classical country house in Ribble Valley parkland.

The house planned for Higher Road, Longridge | Jackson Crane Architecture/RVBC

Design

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground floor of the dwelling will be constructed using bio-receptive concrete, a cutting-edge material that invites lichen, moss, and other forms of plant life to grow on its surface. The first floor is designed using gabion cages filled with local stone. A planning statement says: “The chosen materials reflect a deep respect for the site’s natural features and regional heritage while embracing contemporary techniques that foster sustainability and environmental synergy.”

Self-sufficiency

Agents say a key aspect of the design is its integration of food production into the daily life of the occupants. The house will feature dedicated growhouses, allowing residents to cultivate their own food year-round. Green walls will also be incorporated into the structure, enabling the growth of edible plants such as herbs, vegetables, and fruits.

The design vision for the land off Higher Road, Longridge | Jackson-Crane Architecture

Roman road

A key feature of the site is the Roman road that traverses the landscape. The agent states: “The design has been carefully developed to respect and preserve this heritage feature, ensuring that no construction or development occurs directly on the road itself. The alignment of the Roman road has been incorporated into the overall site strategy, with the intention of enhancing its visibility and accessibility. To celebrate this heritage, the proposal includes the provision of a modest, sensitively designed car park adjacent to Higher Road. This car park will offer safe and convenient access for visitors, encouraging engagement with the historic feature while ensuring minimal disruption to the rural setting. Informative signage and discreet wayfinding elements will be introduced to educate visitors about the Roman road’s historical importance, fostering a deeper appreciation for the cultural heritage of the area.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by planning bosses at Ribble Valley Borough Council.