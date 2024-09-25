Beacon Fell View: Ribble Valley holiday park set for overhaul - here's what's coming
Bosses at Beacon Fell View in Higher Road, Longridge, have applied for planning permission for a range of improvements and new entrance features.
They involve new walls, gates, water features, sign boards, a new remote-controlled pedestrian access, visitor centre, and associated hard and soft landscaping. Detailed drawings submitted to Ribble Valley Borough Council show the visitor centre will be unmanned but will contain information leaflets about the area and site.
The four-star holiday park is set in around 35 landscaped acres overlooking Dilworth Upper Reservoir. It is licensed for a total of 419 caravans and has planning consent for further lodge development. Facilities include an indoor swimming pool, a bar, an amusement arcade, a gym, and an entertainment venue with food and beverage offer.
In 2021 the park was sold for £11m to Hill Brothers Residential & Leisure Parks, an expanding UK parks company that is looking to grow further, in an off-market deal negotiated by sector specialist Colliers on behalf of Hagans Leisure UK Ltd.
