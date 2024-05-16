4 . Blue Bird Golf Centre,Preston New Road Samlesbury

Bosses at the Blue Bird Golf Centre want permission for the erection of new, and retention of existing 15-18m high ball stop fencing at their site which is within the curtilage of Grade I listed Samlesbury Hall. A heritage statement provided to South Ribble Borough Council states: "The fencing will not be visible from the hall and as such will have no impact upon the heritage significance of the Hall or its setting." Photo: Google