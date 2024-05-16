There’s been a mixed bag of applications registered with Preston City Council and South Ribble Borough Council this week.
From plans for new padel courts in Broughton, to houses of multiple occupation, there’s also plans to make changes at a golf course, a village Spar shop and to build developments of new houses at former farm sites.
For more details on what is happening in your area, click on the pages below.
1. Spar, Liverpool Road, Longton
Bosses at the Spar in Liverpool Road, Longton, have applied for permission to install solar PV panels to the south east (front) and north east (rear) elevations. Photo: Google
2. Former Wrennall Farm, 744 Garstang Road, Barton
Peter Topping of The Barton Grange Group Ltd, has applied to demolish the existing house and outbuildings at Wrennalls Farm in Garstang Road, Barton, and build a development of seven houses on the land. Access would be via the existing point from Garstang Road, though this would be remodelled and widened.
Credit: The Barton Grange Group Ltd/Preston City Council Photo: The Barton Grange Group Ltd/Preston City Council
3. Former Avenham Park Inn, 24 Avenham Lane, Preston
Plans have been launched to turn this former pub building from offices into four one-bed apartments. Photo: Google
4. Blue Bird Golf Centre,Preston New Road Samlesbury
Bosses at the Blue Bird Golf Centre want permission for the erection of new, and retention of existing 15-18m high ball stop fencing at their site which is within the curtilage of Grade I listed Samlesbury Hall. A heritage statement provided to South Ribble Borough Council states: "The fencing will not be visible from the hall and as such will have no impact upon the heritage significance of the Hall or its setting." Photo: Google
