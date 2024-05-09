1 . Sainsbury's, Bamber Bridge

Bosses at Sainsbury's in Bamber Bridge want permisison to build an ancillary concessions pod - namely a barbers - on the hardstanding infront of their store, with non-illuminated signs. The pod would comprise four barbering stations and a small waiting area. It would operate from 8am to 6pm on a Monday to Saturday basis and would be run by Timpson. Photo: Google