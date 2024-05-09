An application to use 17 Garside Close, Walton-le-Dale as a care home for two children aged between eight and 17 has been made by Fortitude Residential Care Ltd. Care would be provided by two staff members.An application to use 17 Garside Close, Walton-le-Dale as a care home for two children aged between eight and 17 has been made by Fortitude Residential Care Ltd. Care would be provided by two staff members.
Changes at Sainsbury's, Penwortham Golf Club and more: 5 new Preston and South Ribble planning applications

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 9th May 2024, 12:31 BST

These plans were validated this week.

Big plans have been tabled this week in Preston and South Ribble.

As well as plans to open a new cheerleading and dance studio in Leyland, there are plans for a new children’s care home in Walton-le-Dale, a new concession at Sainsbury’s in Bamber Bridge, and nine executive homes on equestrian land in Longton.

Click on the pages below to find out more.

Bosses at Sainsbury's in Bamber Bridge want permisison to build an ancillary concessions pod - namely a barbers - on the hardstanding infront of their store, with non-illuminated signs. The pod would comprise four barbering stations and a small waiting area. It would operate from 8am to 6pm on a Monday to Saturday basis and would be run by Timpson.

Plans have been tabled to build nine large houses on land at Whalebone Farm, 123 Marsh Lane, Longton, following the demolition od existing buildings. The land is currently in equestrian use, and is within Green Belt.

Leaders at Penwortham Golf Club are seeking permission to build a golf swing studio to the rear of the existing club house.

Plans have been launches to demolish a bungalow at Greystones, Durton Lane, Preston, and replace it with a new detached dwelling, detached garage, new boundary wall, new gates and a dropped kerb. Credit: SAP Architectural Designs/Preston Council

