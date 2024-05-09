Big plans have been tabled this week in Preston and South Ribble.
1. Sainsbury's, Bamber Bridge
Bosses at Sainsbury's in Bamber Bridge want permisison to build an ancillary concessions pod - namely a barbers - on the hardstanding infront of their store, with non-illuminated signs.
The pod would comprise four barbering stations and a small waiting area. It would operate from 8am to 6pm on a Monday to Saturday basis and would be run by Timpson. Photo: Google
2. Whalebone Farm, 123 Marsh Lane, Longton
Plans have been tabled to build nine large houses on land at Whalebone Farm, 123 Marsh Lane, Longton, following the demolition od existing buildings. The land is currently in equestrian use, and is within Green Belt. Photo: Google
3. Penwortham Golf Club, Blundell Lane, Penwortham
Leaders at Penwortham Golf Club are seeking permission to build a golf swing studio to the rear of the existing club house. Photo: Google
4. Greystones, Durton Lane, Preston
Plans have been launches to demolish a bungalow at Greystones, Durton Lane, Preston, and replace it with a new detached dwelling, detached garage, new boundary wall, new gates and a dropped kerb. Credit: SAP Architectural Designs/Preston Council Photo: SAP Architectural Designs/Preston Council
