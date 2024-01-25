Several large planning applications have been validated by Preston City Council this week.
Other applications include plans to extend and renovate the North West Fight Academy Unit in Plungington, and for a host of new signage at DPDs warehouse in Trefoil Way.
Click on the pages below to find out more details about highlighted cases.
1. Wain Homes want permission to demolish farm buildings and replace them with four new homes on land at Key Fold Farm, Garstang Road, Preston. This is in addition the grant of reserved matters consent in 2019 for 129 dwellings.
Wain Homes want permission to demolish farm buildings and replace them with four new homes on land at Key Fold Farm, Garstang Road, Preston. This is in addition the grant of reserved matters consent in 2019 for 129 dwellings. Photo: Google
2. North West Fight Academy is seeking permission to build a single-storey extension to their unit in Murray Street, as well as add render and cladding to the building.
North West Fight Academy is seeking permission to build a single-storey extension to their unit in Murray Street, as well as add render and cladding to the building. Photo: Google
3. WHP Telecom Limited is seeking consent from Preston Council to install a 20m-tall phone mast with six antennas, a 30cm transmission dish, three equipment cabinets and one meter cabinet on the pavement opposite 239 Eldon Street.
WHP Telecom Limited is seeking consent from Preston Council to install a 20m-tall phone mast with six antennas, a 30cm transmission dish, three equipment cabinets and one meter cabinet on the pavement opposite 239 Eldon Street. Photo: Google
4. Owners of 55 Egerton Road, Ashton, have applied for permission to build a two storey and single storey extension with a roof terrace to the rear and side.
Owners of 55 Egerton Road, Ashton, have applied for permission to build a two storey and single storey extension with a roof terrace to the rear and side. Photo: Google