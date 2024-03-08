4 . The occupant of Keithlynn, 202 Lightfoot Lane, Preston, has applied for outline permission for three dwellings with associated works on open land to the north of the house. The area can be seen in the apex of Aldeburgh Drive and the narrow path leading to Lightfoot Lane to the south.

The occupant of Keithlynn, 202 Lightfoot Lane, Preston, has applied for outline permission for three dwellings with associated works on open land to the north of the house. The area can be seen in the apex of Aldeburgh Drive and the narrow path leading to Lightfoot Lane to the south. Photo: Google