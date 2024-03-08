Planning applications have been coming in thick and fast this week for Preston and South Ribble.
1. Bosses at Deepdale Shopping Park want permission to change a totem sign and illuminated entrance signs. This is what the new totem sign would look like.
2. Guidance Care Ltd have made an application to change 16 Crowell Way, Walton-le-Dale, from a residential home to a care home for two young people aged between eight and 18 years old. The application refers to three members of staff working shifts around 24-hour care.
3. The Diocese Of Lancaster has applied for permission to install a non-illuminated double post mounted sign at St Mary's and St Andrew's School, Barton.
4. The occupant of Keithlynn, 202 Lightfoot Lane, Preston, has applied for outline permission for three dwellings with associated works on open land to the north of the house. The area can be seen in the apex of Aldeburgh Drive and the narrow path leading to Lightfoot Lane to the south.
