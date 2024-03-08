Michael Patel of Sapphire Properties, has tabled plans to demolish garages on land to the rear of 15-21 Blackpool Road, Preston, and replace them with a two-storey house of multiple occupation with 12 units.Michael Patel of Sapphire Properties, has tabled plans to demolish garages on land to the rear of 15-21 Blackpool Road, Preston, and replace them with a two-storey house of multiple occupation with 12 units.
Michael Patel of Sapphire Properties, has tabled plans to demolish garages on land to the rear of 15-21 Blackpool Road, Preston, and replace them with a two-storey house of multiple occupation with 12 units.

Changes at Deepdale Shopping Park and more: 5 new planning applications in Preston and South Ribble

There's been some big applications in the past week.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 8th Mar 2024, 10:19 GMT

Planning applications have been coming in thick and fast this week for Preston and South Ribble.

As well as news of a planned battery park on farmland in Barton, and that work on a high-rise apartment block will finally start, there's also plans for a new children's care home, a house of multiple occupation in Ribbleton, and changes to Deepdale Shopping Park.

Bosses at Deepdale Shopping Park want permission to change a totem sign and illuminated entrance signs. This is what the new totem sign would look like.

Bosses at Deepdale Shopping Park want permission to change a totem sign and illuminated entrance signs. This is what the new totem sign would look like. Photo: Mountford Piggott/Preston Council

Guidance Care Ltd have made an application to change 16 Crowell Way, Walton-le-Dale, from a residential home to a care home for two young people aged between eight and 18 years old. The application refers to three members of staff working shifts around 24-hour care.

Guidance Care Ltd have made an application to change 16 Crowell Way, Walton-le-Dale, from a residential home to a care home for two young people aged between eight and 18 years old. The application refers to three members of staff working shifts around 24-hour care. Photo: Google

The Diocese Of Lancaster has applied for permission to install a non-illuminated double post mounted sign at St Mary's and St Andrew's School, Barton.

The Diocese Of Lancaster has applied for permission to install a non-illuminated double post mounted sign at St Mary's and St Andrew's School, Barton. Photo: Google

The occupant of Keithlynn, 202 Lightfoot Lane, Preston, has applied for outline permission for three dwellings with associated works on open land to the north of the house. The area can be seen in the apex of Aldeburgh Drive and the narrow path leading to Lightfoot Lane to the south.

The occupant of Keithlynn, 202 Lightfoot Lane, Preston, has applied for outline permission for three dwellings with associated works on open land to the north of the house. The area can be seen in the apex of Aldeburgh Drive and the narrow path leading to Lightfoot Lane to the south. Photo: Google

