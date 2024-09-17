Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A coroner is set to probe the death of a woman, 24, who was starved to death by her mother in Blackpool.

What happened?

The emaciated body of Debbie Leitch, 24, who was born with Down syndrome, was discovered at her family home in Garden Terrace in August 2019.

Preston Crown Court heard the scene that greeted emergency services was “truly shocking”.

Miss Leitch’s face was “completely encrusted with scabs and thickened skin, such that she was no longer recognisable as being a young female”.

She weighed 10st 1lb when she lived in Leeds in 2016, but she only weighed 3st 10lb at the time of her death, the court heard.

When will the final inquest take place?

A final inquest into Miss Leitch’s death is due to take place on October 14 and is expected to last five days.

Local authorities including Blackpool Council, East Sussex Council and Leeds Council will be represented and give evidence as well as the Waterloo Medical Centre in Blackpool where Debbie was registered.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as severe emaciation and neglect with extensive and severe scabies skin infection.

Debbie Leitch died after being slowly starved to death by her mother in Blackpool

Has anybody been jailed?

She was dependent on mother-of-four Elaine Clarke, who was registered and paid as her carer, the court was told.

Clarke, 49, was jailed for nine years and seven months in 2022 after pleading guilty to gross negligence manslaughter. She initially denied the offence.

Sentencing her, Mrs Justice Yip said Miss Leitch’s condition had “deteriorated dramatically” in the months leading up to her death.

She told the defendant: “Nothing was done to halt her decline. Debbie was starved, her scabies was allowed to run out of control, she became more and more weakened until she died.

Elaine Clarke was jailed for nine years and seven months after pleading guilty to gross negligence manslaughter

“In her last days, she was denied even the most basic care and dignity.”

“Anyone entering her room and seeing her towards the end of her life could have been left with no doubt that her life was in real danger.

“One way or another, you ignored that risk and left Debbie to die in her squalid room.”