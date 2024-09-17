Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people were arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an assault in Blackpool.

Staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital called the police after Rob Kerr turned up at A&E with serious injuries on Saturday evening (September 14).

The 42-year-old was in a “critical condition” and he sadly died on Tuesday.

A post-mortem will be carried out in due course to try and establish the cause of death.

Officers said they believed Mr Kerr was assaulted at his home address on Coronation Street on September 1 or September 2.

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “A man has very sadly died, and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“While our enquiries are ongoing, we believe Mr Kerr’s injuries were a result of him being assaulted at his home earlier this month.

“I would ask that anyone who has any information which could assist us in piecing together what has happened to come forward and speak to us.”

Four men aged 21, 27, 29 and 40 from Blackpool were initially arrested on suspicion of assault.

They were later arrested on suspicion of murder following Mr Kerr’s death.

Detectives said they were particularly keen to speak to anyone who lives in and around Coronation Street and those who frequent the Salvation Army.

“You can either call us direct or you can speak to Crimestoppers in confidence but please contact us,” Det Chief Insp Wilson added.

“Even if you think the information you have is insignificant, it could be the key to us understanding what has happened.”

If you have any information that could help the police, call 101 quoting log number 1232 of September 14.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.